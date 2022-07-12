CorionX Reaches Market Cap of $54,554.15 (CORX)

CorionX (CORX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 12th. CorionX has a total market capitalization of $54,554.15 and $58,229.00 worth of CorionX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CorionX has traded up 2.7% against the dollar. One CorionX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CorionX alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005028 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19,893.67 or 1.00006565 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00009814 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005029 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002870 BTC.

CorionX Coin Profile

CorionX (CRYPTO:CORX) is a coin. CorionX’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 129,910,129 coins. The Reddit community for CorionX is https://reddit.com/r/Corionx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CorionX is corion.io/corionx . CorionX’s official Twitter account is @CorionPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CorionX as a utility token stands for the adoption, usage, and spreading of stablecoins, CBDCs, Openfiance, Crypto and DeFi solutions. Introducing them to the world and supports the collaboration of the community. CorionX creates one platform for stablecoins and leads the #MoneyInTheRightDirection Movement to succeed in the paradigm shift and using crypto as digital and programmable money. CorionX is the “gas” for a stablecoin and crypto infrastructures. “

CorionX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CorionX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CorionX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CorionX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CorionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CorionX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.