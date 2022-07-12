Contrasting Molecular Data (NASDAQ:MKD) and Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX)

Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX – Get Rating) and Molecular Data (NASDAQ:MKD – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Nutex Health and Molecular Data’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nutex Health $18.79 million 99.60 -$13.67 million N/A N/A Molecular Data $1.16 billion 0.00 -$50.27 million N/A N/A

Nutex Health has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Molecular Data.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Nutex Health and Molecular Data, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nutex Health 0 0 0 0 N/A Molecular Data 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Nutex Health and Molecular Data’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nutex Health -113.04% -35.86% -31.48% Molecular Data N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Nutex Health has a beta of 0.46, suggesting that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Molecular Data has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

42.9% of Molecular Data shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Molecular Data beats Nutex Health on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nutex Health (Get Rating)

Nutex Health, Inc. operates as a technology-enabled healthcare services company. It operates through two divisions: Hospital division and Population Health Management division. The Hospital division implements and operates health care models, including micro-hospitals, specialty hospitals, and hospital outpatient departments. This division owns and operates 21 facilities in 8 states. The Population Health Management division owns and operates provider networks, such as independent physician associations. Its management services organizations provide management, administrative, and other support services to its affiliated hospitals and physician groups. This division's cloud-based proprietary technology platform aggregates data across multiple information systems, settings, and sources to create a holistic view of each patient and provider, as well as allows to deliver care. The company is based in Houston, Texas.

About Molecular Data (Get Rating)

Molecular Data Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates in the chemical e-commerce business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates technology-driven platform that connects participants along the chemical value chain through its integrated solutions. It delivers e-commerce solutions, financial solutions, warehousing and logistics solutions, and software-as-a-service suites for participants in the traditional chemical industry. The company offers its e-commerce solutions through online platform that consists of molbase.com and molbase.cn websites; Moku Data Weixin account; Chemical Community app; and other ancillary platforms. Molecular Data Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

