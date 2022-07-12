Consolidated Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Consolidated Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) by 35.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 241,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 134,714 shares during the quarter. Independence Realty Trust comprises 2.9% of Consolidated Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Consolidated Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $6,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IRT. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in Independence Realty Trust by 85.3% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 212,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,501,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 46,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ACG Wealth increased its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 8,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. 82.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Independence Realty Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.05.

Shares of IRT stock opened at $20.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31, a PEG ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.91. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.50 and a 1 year high of $28.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.13.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 34.18%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This is an increase from Independence Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 78.87%.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

