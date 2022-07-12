Consolidated Capital Management LLC Invests $332,000 in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Consolidated Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Elm Partners Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VFH opened at $78.03 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.79. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $74.85 and a 52-week high of $102.52.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.