Consolidated Capital Management LLC Invests $2.43 Million in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Consolidated Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,431,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in Booking by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Booking by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC lifted its stake in Booking by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 27 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,435.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Booking from $3,150.00 to $3,210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $2,555.00 target price on Booking in a research report on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Booking in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,703.90.

BKNG stock opened at $1,724.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.25. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,689.46 and a 52-week high of $2,715.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,035.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,218.85.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $4.04. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Booking had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 43.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 136.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($5.26) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 100.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total value of $1,649,857.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,373,639.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.13, for a total value of $300,019.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,538,814.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,403 shares of company stock worth $3,006,347 over the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Booking Profile (Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.