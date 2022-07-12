Consolidated Capital Management LLC Buys 21,108 Shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Consolidated Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,384 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,108 shares during the quarter. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF makes up approximately 3.5% of Consolidated Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Consolidated Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF worth $7,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 946,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,888,000 after buying an additional 158,321 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 792,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,908,000 after acquiring an additional 350,971 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 291,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,664,000 after acquiring an additional 38,148 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 281,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,766,000 after purchasing an additional 37,970 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 173,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,639,000 after purchasing an additional 28,167 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF alerts:

Shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF stock opened at $70.97 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.19. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a one year low of $61.67 and a one year high of $97.13.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.