Consolidated Capital Management LLC Acquires 48,421 Shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

Consolidated Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Rating) by 56.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,639 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,421 shares during the period. SkyWest accounts for approximately 1.8% of Consolidated Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Consolidated Capital Management LLC owned about 0.27% of SkyWest worth $3,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of SkyWest by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in SkyWest by 165.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 956 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in SkyWest by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 142,374 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,595,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in SkyWest during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Get SkyWest alerts:

NASDAQ:SKYW opened at $20.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.19 and a 200-day moving average of $29.45. SkyWest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.06 and a 52 week high of $53.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.78.

SkyWest ( NASDAQ:SKYW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $735.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.63 million. SkyWest had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that SkyWest, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

SKYW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on SkyWest in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered SkyWest from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of SkyWest from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of SkyWest from $39.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of SkyWest from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.20.

SkyWest Company Profile (Get Rating)

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SkyWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.