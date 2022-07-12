ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) Shares Sold by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lowered its position in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 462,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,999 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 1.17% of ConnectOne Bancorp worth $14,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. River Oaks Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,514,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in ConnectOne Bancorp by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,556,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,913,000 after purchasing an additional 17,021 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 611,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,995,000 after buying an additional 132,799 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its position in ConnectOne Bancorp by 91.9% during the fourth quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 190,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,228,000 after acquiring an additional 91,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in ConnectOne Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,124,000. 67.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other ConnectOne Bancorp news, Director Stephen T. Boswell bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.96 per share, with a total value of $149,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,657 shares in the company, valued at $1,538,958.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CNOB shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on ConnectOne Bancorp from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ConnectOne Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:CNOB opened at $24.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $967.05 million, a P/E ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.44. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.12 and a fifty-two week high of $37.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 39.81%. The firm had revenue of $73.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.47 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.155 dividend. This is a positive change from ConnectOne Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. ConnectOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 19.68%.

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the Northern New Jersey and New York Metropolitan area, and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, retirement, money market, and time and savings accounts.

