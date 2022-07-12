CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Shares Acquired by Crewe Advisors LLC

Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 495.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares during the quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $168,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CMS shares. Argus upped their target price on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on CMS Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on CMS Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays downgraded CMS Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.40.

Shares of CMS stock opened at $66.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $19.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.85. CMS Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $58.51 and a 12-month high of $73.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 17.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is currently 39.48%.

In related news, SVP Dhenuvakonda Rao Venkat sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total value of $69,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,438,677.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total value of $50,060.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,722,997.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,706 shares of company stock valued at $257,120 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

