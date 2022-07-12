CMC Markets plc (LON:CMCX) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 8.88 Per Share

CMC Markets plc (LON:CMCX – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 8.88 ($0.11) per share on Thursday, August 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 13th. This is an increase from CMC Markets’s previous dividend of $3.50. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON CMCX opened at GBX 279.50 ($3.32) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. CMC Markets has a 12-month low of GBX 212.50 ($2.53) and a 12-month high of GBX 488 ($5.80). The company has a market capitalization of £797.44 million and a PE ratio of 1,128.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 281.82 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 260.75.

CMCX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 410 ($4.88) price objective on shares of CMC Markets in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CMC Markets in a report on Thursday, June 9th.

In other news, insider David Fineberg bought 114 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 263 ($3.13) per share, for a total transaction of £299.82 ($356.59).

CMC Markets plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services to retail, professional, stockbroking, and institutional clients in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, Germany, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers its clients with the ability to trade contracts for difference and financial spread betting on a range of underlying shares, including indices, foreign pairs, commodities, cryptocurrencies, shares and ETFs, and treasuries through its trading platform.

