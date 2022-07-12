Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ) Plans $0.12 Monthly Dividend

Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.1162 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th.

Clough Global Equity Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.8% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.15. The company had a trading volume of 3,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,547. Clough Global Equity Fund has a 12 month low of $8.27 and a 12 month high of $15.88.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GLQ. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 778,455 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,792 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 39,002 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $130,000.

About Clough Global Equity Fund

Clough Global Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach to create its portfolio, with focus on factors such as a company's competitive position, quality of company management, quality and visibility of earnings and cash flow, balance sheet strength, and relative valuation.

