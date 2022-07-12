Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) Declares $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.0906 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 18th.
Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.4% per year over the last three years.
Shares of GLV stock opened at $8.13 on Tuesday. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $7.34 and a 12-month high of $12.04.
Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. The fund primarily invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
