Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) Declares $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.0906 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 18th.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.4% per year over the last three years.

Shares of GLV stock opened at $8.13 on Tuesday. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $7.34 and a 12-month high of $12.04.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 31.3% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 44,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 24.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 103,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 20,213 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 34.8% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 152,075 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 39,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 344,626 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,171,000 after buying an additional 28,439 shares in the last quarter.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. The fund primarily invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

