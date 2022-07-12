Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 20,850 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the previous session’s volume of 104,329 shares.The stock last traded at $9.80 and had previously closed at $9.79.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.76.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Churchill Capital Corp VII by 491.7% in the fourth quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 5,045 shares in the last quarter. Havens Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII during the first quarter valued at about $98,000. Private Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Churchill Capital Corp VII in the first quarter worth about $196,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC raised its position in Churchill Capital Corp VII by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC raised its position in Churchill Capital Corp VII by 2,124.6% in the first quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 95,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 91,358 shares in the last quarter. 73.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Churchill Capital Corp VII focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

