Centerpoint Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Centerpoint Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 41.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,859,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,933,476,000 after acquiring an additional 79,955 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,402,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,751,506,000 after purchasing an additional 712,630 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,662,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,059,379,000 after purchasing an additional 30,989 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,649,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $854,352,000 after buying an additional 173,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,204,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $877,144,000 after buying an additional 168,682 shares in the last quarter. 42.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of QQQ stock traded down $1.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $287.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,693,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,782,048. The company’s fifty day moving average is $294.41 and its 200 day moving average is $332.95. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $269.28 and a fifty-two week high of $408.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.527 per share. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile (Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.