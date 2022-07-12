Celo (CELO) Trading Down 8.1% Over Last Week

Celo (CELO) traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. Celo has a market capitalization of $377.46 million and approximately $15.14 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Celo coin can currently be purchased for $0.84 or 0.00004199 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Celo has traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.09 or 0.00120852 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005012 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001586 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002192 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00017385 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Celo Profile

Celo was first traded on April 22nd, 2020. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,833,963 coins. Celo’s official Twitter account is @CeloOrg . Celo’s official message board is medium.com/celoorg . The official website for Celo is celo.org

According to CryptoCompare, “CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform. “

Buying and Selling Celo

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo directly using U.S. dollars.

