Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $87.80

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $87.80 and last traded at $87.81, with a volume of 90 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $91.93.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The firm had revenue of $500.16 million for the quarter.

Casio Computer Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and sells consumer, system equipment, and other products in Asia, Europe, Japan, North America, and internationally. Its Consumer segment offers watches, clocks, electronic dictionaries, electronic calculators, label printers, electronic musical instruments, digital cameras, etc.

