Carry Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.37 Million (CRE)

Carry (CRE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 12th. Carry has a total market capitalization of $36.27 million and $1.37 million worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Carry has traded down 2.2% against the dollar. One Carry coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005156 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.98 or 0.00056538 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00011222 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000729 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000019 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Carry

Carry (CRE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 4th, 2019. Carry’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,790,810,727 coins. Carry’s official Twitter account is @carryprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Carry is medium.com/carryprotocol . The official website for Carry is carryprotocol.io

Carry Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carry should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Carry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

