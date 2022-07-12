Capcom (OTCMKTS:CCOEY) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Capcom (OTCMKTS:CCOEY – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of Capcom stock opened at $12.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.34. Capcom has a fifty-two week low of $10.60 and a fifty-two week high of $16.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 4.25.

Get Capcom alerts:

About Capcom (Get Rating)

Capcom Co, Ltd. plans, develops, manufactures, sells, and distributes home video games, online games, mobile games, and arcade games in Japan and internationally. It operates through Digital Contents, Arcade Operations, Amusement Equipments, and Other Businesses segments. The Digital Contents segment develops and sells packaged and digital game content for consumer home video game platforms, as well as mobile content and PC online games.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Capcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.