Capcom (OTCMKTS:CCOEY) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Capcom (OTCMKTS:CCOEY – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of Capcom stock opened at $12.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.34. Capcom has a fifty-two week low of $10.60 and a fifty-two week high of $16.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 4.25.
