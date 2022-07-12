CAP-XX Limited (LON:CPX) Insider Purchases £6,552.78 in Stock

CAP-XX Limited (LON:CPX – Get Rating) insider Steen Feldskov bought 109,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 6 ($0.07) per share, with a total value of £6,552.78 ($7,793.51).
LON:CPX opened at GBX 3.95 ($0.05) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 4.26 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 4.94. The company has a market cap of £20.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.51, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 4.27. CAP-XX Limited has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3.80 ($0.05) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 7.30 ($0.09).
CAP-XX Company Profile (Get Rating)
