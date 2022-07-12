CAP-XX Limited (LON:CPX) Insider Purchases £6,552.78 in Stock

CAP-XX Limited (LON:CPX – Get Rating) insider Steen Feldskov bought 109,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 6 ($0.07) per share, with a total value of £6,552.78 ($7,793.51).

LON:CPX opened at GBX 3.95 ($0.05) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 4.26 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 4.94. The company has a market cap of £20.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.51, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 4.27. CAP-XX Limited has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3.80 ($0.05) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 7.30 ($0.09).

Get CAP-XX alerts:

CAP-XX Company Profile (Get Rating)

CAP-XX Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells supercapacitors primarily in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. It offers DMF, DMH, DMT, ultra-thin prismatic, and cylindrical cell supercapacitors. The company provides its products for the use in various applications, such as asset tracking, auto, locks, PDAs, scanners, smart meters, wearable devices, wireless sensors, battery support, energy harvesting, power backup, and peak power support applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CAP-XX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAP-XX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.