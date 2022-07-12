BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.50.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BSIG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 1,007.6% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 125,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,211,000 after buying an additional 114,093 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in BrightSphere Investment Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,632,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 107,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after buying an additional 20,373 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in the 4th quarter worth about $358,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in the 4th quarter worth about $168,000. 98.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BrightSphere Investment Group stock opened at $17.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.09. BrightSphere Investment Group has a 1-year low of $17.21 and a 1-year high of $31.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $716.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.64.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.08. BrightSphere Investment Group had a net margin of 156.79% and a return on equity of 26.02%. The business had revenue of $112.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.14 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BrightSphere Investment Group will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.39%.

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

