Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $12.08

Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.08 and last traded at $12.19, with a volume of 165377 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.28.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Brenntag from €95.00 ($95.00) to €100.00 ($100.00) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Brenntag from €100.00 ($100.00) to €90.00 ($90.00) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Baader Bank raised Brenntag to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

The firm has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.29 and a 200-day moving average of $15.80.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.198 per share. This represents a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 10th. Brenntag’s payout ratio is currently 28.99%.

Brenntag Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BNTGY)

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the divisions Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

