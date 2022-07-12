bpost NV/SA (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $5.61

Shares of bpost NV/SA (OTCMKTS:BPOSY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.61 and last traded at $5.61, with a volume of 189 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.84.

BPOSY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on bpost NV/SA from €7.35 ($7.35) to €5.80 ($5.80) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Societe Generale dropped their price objective on bpost NV/SA from €6.70 ($6.70) to €6.00 ($6.00) in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.25.

The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.16 and a 200 day moving average of $6.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.3365 per share. This represents a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th. bpost NV/SA’s payout ratio is presently 21.09%.

bpost NV/SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mail and parcel services to consumers, businesses, and government in Belgium, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Mail & Retail; PaLo N. Am.; and PaLo Eurasia. Its mail and parcels services include collection, transport, sorting, and distribution of addressed and non-addressed mail, printed documents, newspapers, and parcels, as well as banking and financial products, e-commerce logistics, express delivery, proximity and convenience, document management, and related services.

