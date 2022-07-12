Boston Beer (SAM) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Boston Beer (NYSE: SAM) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

7/11/2022 – Boston Beer had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $620.00 to $400.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/7/2022 – Boston Beer was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a $331.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $488.00.

6/28/2022 – Boston Beer was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $318.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $380.00.

6/22/2022 – Boston Beer was downgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $340.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $565.00.

6/21/2022 – Boston Beer was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $328.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $600.00.

Shares of Boston Beer stock opened at $307.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of -70.03 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $331.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $383.07. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $287.00 and a fifty-two week high of $990.40.

Get The Boston Beer Company Inc alerts:

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($2.21). The firm had revenue of $430.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.80 million. Boston Beer had a positive return on equity of 9.05% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. Boston Beer’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.58 EPS. Analysts expect that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 12.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP David L. Grinnell sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.21, for a total transaction of $146,714.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,133.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Boston Beer by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 869,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,893,000 after acquiring an additional 10,709 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Boston Beer by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 275,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,065,000 after purchasing an additional 24,617 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Boston Beer by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 251,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,837,000 after buying an additional 10,704 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 132,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,529,000 after buying an additional 15,359 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Boston Beer by 5.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 129,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,427,000 after acquiring an additional 6,637 shares during the last quarter. 62.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Boston Beer Company Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boston Beer Company Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.