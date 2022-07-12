Bonfida (FIDA) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.66 Million

Bonfida (FIDA) traded down 8.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 11th. One Bonfida coin can currently be purchased for about $0.38 or 0.00001904 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Bonfida has traded down 3% against the dollar. Bonfida has a total market capitalization of $16.96 million and approximately $2.66 million worth of Bonfida was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.53 or 0.00123171 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005018 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001589 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00017471 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000327 BTC.

About Bonfida

Bonfida’s total supply is 998,729,964 coins and its circulating supply is 44,729,964 coins. Bonfida’s official Twitter account is @bonfida and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bonfida is bonfida.medium.com . Bonfida’s official website is bonfida.com

Buying and Selling Bonfida

