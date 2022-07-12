Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC Has $856,000 Stock Position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT)

Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust were worth $856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 407,799 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,150,000 after purchasing an additional 103,262 shares during the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth $145,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 54,447 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 19,950 shares during the last quarter. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust in the first quarter worth $697,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth $255,000.

Shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust stock opened at $11.65 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a twelve month low of $11.47 and a twelve month high of $15.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.01 and its 200 day moving average is $13.23.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.03%. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in fixed income securities operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans.

