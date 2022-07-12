BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 6th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0525 per share by the investment management company on Monday, August 1st. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th.

Shares of MUE stock opened at $11.38 on Tuesday. BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II has a 1 year low of $10.21 and a 1 year high of $15.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.93 and its 200-day moving average is $11.85.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MUE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,327 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 17.8% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 69,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II during the first quarter worth approximately $353,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II in the first quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 36.4% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 185,490 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after buying an additional 49,474 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

