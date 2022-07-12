BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:MUJ)

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 6th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.063 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, August 1st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund stock opened at $13.63 on Tuesday. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund has a 12 month low of $12.47 and a 12 month high of $16.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.66.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 10.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 4,498 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 7.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 107,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 7,756 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 19.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.53% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests primarily in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.

