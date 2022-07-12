BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (BMEZ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.15 on July 29th

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (NYSE:BMEZ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 6th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.145 per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th.

NYSE BMEZ opened at 16.48 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is 16.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 19.07. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II has a 12 month low of 14.96 and a 12 month high of 29.99.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II by 15.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 69,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 9,413 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 6,407 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II by 8.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 6,654 shares during the period. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II by 448.0% during the first quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 69,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after buying an additional 56,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 218,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,376,000 after purchasing an additional 68,452 shares during the period.

