BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (BCAT) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 14th

BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 6th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1041 per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This is an increase from BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

BCAT opened at $14.79 on Tuesday. BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust has a 1-year low of $14.00 and a 1-year high of $22.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.51.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCAT. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust during the first quarter worth $178,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust in the first quarter valued at about $222,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust by 30.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 17,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust by 34.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 23,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 5,995 shares during the last quarter.

