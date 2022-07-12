BitTube Price Tops $0.0010 on Major Exchanges (TUBE)

BitTube (TUBE) traded 19.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 12th. During the last seven days, BitTube has traded down 27.2% against the US dollar. One BitTube coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BitTube has a total market capitalization of $345,876.41 and $446.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BitTube Coin Profile

BitTube is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitTube’s total supply is 348,467,159 coins. BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitTube’s official website is coin.bit.tube . The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTube is a decentralized media platform that allows users to monetize their content and freedom of speech. TUBE is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNote algorithm. “

Buying and Selling BitTube

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTube directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTube should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitTube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

