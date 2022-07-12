BitDAO Hits Market Capitalization of $257.63 Million (BIT)

BitDAO (BIT) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 12th. During the last seven days, BitDAO has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BitDAO coin can currently be bought for $0.44 or 0.00002265 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BitDAO has a total market cap of $257.63 million and $15.90 million worth of BitDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005151 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.78 or 0.00112294 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001596 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002221 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00017984 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000335 BTC.

BitDAO Profile

BitDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 586,278,943 coins. The Reddit community for BitDAO is https://reddit.com/r/BitDAO . BitDAO’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, "BitRewards is a blockchain loyalty platform and ecosystem that enables retailers to reward their customers' purchases, friends' invited and other configurable actions with crypto-currency. BIT is the ERC20 token used for rewards within the BitRewards platform. "

Buying and Selling BitDAO

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

