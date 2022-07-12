BitcoinZ Tops One Day Trading Volume of $92,501.00 (BTCZ)

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 12th. BitcoinZ has a total market capitalization of $1.96 million and $92,501.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BitcoinZ has traded 23% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BitcoinZ coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.52 or 0.00274063 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.00 or 0.00075427 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00075760 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00004072 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000053 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

BitcoinZ Profile

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 10,659,708,632 coins and its circulating supply is 11,365,713,286 coins. The official message board for BitcoinZ is info.btcz.rocks . The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitcoinZ is btcz.rocks

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinZ is a proof of work cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. It also leverages zk-snarks to bring anonymous transactions. BitcoinZ coin claims to be a Community driven Project and that the data about it is dynamically changing. Facebook Instagram Youtube Pinterest “

BitcoinZ Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinZ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitcoinZ using one of the exchanges listed above.

