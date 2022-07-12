Bitcoin SV Price Down 8.3% Over Last Week (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 12th. In the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin SV has a market cap of $953.13 million and approximately $49.49 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin SV coin can currently be bought for approximately $49.87 or 0.00256854 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,415.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $98.29 or 0.00506219 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001070 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000035 BTC.

ICC (ICC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005661 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00014391 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Coin Profile

BSV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 19,112,333 coins. The official website for Bitcoin SV is bitcoinsv.io . Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin SV

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin SV should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin SV using one of the exchanges listed above.

