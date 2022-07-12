BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM) vs. Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE) Financial Analysis

BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM – Get Rating) and Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BIT Mining and Greenidge Generation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BIT Mining $1.33 billion 0.04 -$60.52 million ($0.94) -0.70 Greenidge Generation $107.28 million 0.31 -$44.48 million N/A N/A

Greenidge Generation has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BIT Mining.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

20.0% of BIT Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.5% of Greenidge Generation shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.7% of BIT Mining shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares BIT Mining and Greenidge Generation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BIT Mining -3.86% -19.73% -13.41% Greenidge Generation N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for BIT Mining and Greenidge Generation, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BIT Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A Greenidge Generation 0 1 1 0 2.50

Greenidge Generation has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 283.14%. Given Greenidge Generation’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Greenidge Generation is more favorable than BIT Mining.

Summary

Greenidge Generation beats BIT Mining on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BIT Mining (Get Rating)

BIT Mining Limited operates as a cryptocurrency mining company. The company operates through three segments: Mining Pool, Data Center, and Cryptocurrency Mining. It operates a cryptocurrency mining data center in Ohio with power capacity of 150 megawatts; and mining pool business, including the domain name and the cryptocurrency wallet of BTC.com, as well as purchases and deploys bitcoin mining machines. The company was formerly known as 500.com Limited and changed its name to BIT Mining Limited in April 2021. BIT Mining Limited was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

About Greenidge Generation (Get Rating)

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. operates as an integrated cryptocurrency datacenter and power generation company. The company owns and operates cryptocurrency datacenters in New York and South Carolina. It also owns and operates a 106 MW power generation facility. The company was founded in 1937 and is based in Fairfield, Connecticut.

