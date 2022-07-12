BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Coverage Initiated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.46.

BMRN stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.85. 873,162 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,272,317. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 4.88. The firm has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 488.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.22. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $70.73 and a 1-year high of $94.20.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $519.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.11 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 1.36%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 1,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total transaction of $97,314.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,542,200.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP George Eric Davis sold 7,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $665,820.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,304,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,498 shares of company stock valued at $9,419,642 over the last three months. 1.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth $113,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 389,892 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,749,000 after buying an additional 60,842 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 93.2% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,143,631 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,040,000 after buying an additional 551,729 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,513 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

