Bill Few Associates Inc. Sells 655 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Bill Few Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,877 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 655 shares during the quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 4.1% in the first quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 3,787 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,587 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 3,635 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,140 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network increased its holdings in Boeing by 11.8% during the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 5,034 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA stock opened at $138.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.56 and a beta of 1.36. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $113.02 and a fifty-two week high of $241.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $134.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.64.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The company had revenue of $13.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.53) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $190.00 price target on Boeing in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Boeing from $288.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $219.00 to $209.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.83.

Boeing Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

