Bill Few Associates Inc. Increases Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Bill Few Associates Inc. grew its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,767 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Bill Few Associates Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $20.47 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.49 and a 200-day moving average of $22.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $146.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.62 and a twelve month high of $21.61.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The firm had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 46.84%.

T has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

