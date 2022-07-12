Bill Few Associates Inc. Acquires New Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Bill Few Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,418 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,040,983 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,389,659,000 after purchasing an additional 4,007,132 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,920,713 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,487,578,000 after purchasing an additional 948,638 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,931,225 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,841,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,416 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 16,722,298 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,166,375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,398,520 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,735,778,000 after purchasing an additional 583,209 shares in the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EW stock opened at $97.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $60.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.13. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $85.58 and a 12-month high of $131.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 28.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EW. Truist Financial began coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 price objective for the company. Cowen lowered their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $132.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $134.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.70.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total transaction of $3,508,890.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 91,772 shares in the company, valued at $9,893,021.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Martha H. Marsh sold 28,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.09, for a total value of $3,104,560.98. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,894,325.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 179,840 shares of company stock worth $17,999,457. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

