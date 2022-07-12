Beam (BEAM) Tops 1-Day Volume of $4.14 Million

Beam (BEAM) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 12th. Beam has a market cap of $15.47 million and approximately $4.14 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Beam has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. One Beam coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000672 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Safe (SAFE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.57 or 0.00064696 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded down 50.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,430.94 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $28,628.59 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Beam Profile

Beam is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It launched on January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 118,515,080 coins. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Beam’s official website is www.beam.mw.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws. “

Beam Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beam should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beam using one of the exchanges listed above.

