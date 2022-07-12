Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Purchases 496 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,763 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

NYSE:MDT opened at $88.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $119.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.77. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $86.95 and a 12 month high of $135.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $95.97 and its 200 day moving average is $102.81.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 15.90%. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 72.92%.

MDT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Medtronic from $121.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Cowen boosted their price target on Medtronic to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC cut Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Medtronic from $135.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Medtronic from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.96.

About Medtronic (Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.