Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Has $1.54 Million Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,234 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 40.3% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Target by 7.5% during the first quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Target during the first quarter valued at approximately $514,000. Boyar Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Target by 2.5% during the first quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,455 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,855,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iowa State Bank boosted its position in Target by 11.7% during the first quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 1,951 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. 81.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

In related news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 2,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $507,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,972,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $2,040,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,422,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 56,020 shares of company stock valued at $8,915,190. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

TGT stock opened at $146.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $166.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.94. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $137.16 and a 1-year high of $268.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $67.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.88). Target had a return on equity of 44.75% and a net margin of 5.48%. The business had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.85%.

TGT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Target from $205.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Target from $188.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on Target from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Target from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Target has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.04.

Target Profile (Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.