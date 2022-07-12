Barclays Reiterates “€64.30” Price Target for BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP)

BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP – Get Rating) received a €64.30 ($64.30) target price from Barclays in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 46.22% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($62.00) price target on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €72.00 ($72.00) price target on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group set a €63.00 ($63.00) price target on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €60.00 ($60.00) price target on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €66.00 ($66.00) price target on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Tuesday, July 5th.

BNP Paribas stock traded down €1.48 ($1.48) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting €43.98 ($43.98). 3,271,985 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,880,000. BNP Paribas has a one year low of €57.24 ($57.24) and a one year high of €69.17 ($69.17). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €49.83 and a 200-day moving average price of €54.29.

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers corporate and institutional banking services, such as consulting, financing and transaction banking for corporate clients and institutional investors; capital markets investment and financing; securities clearing, and custody services.

