Baillie Gifford & Co. Grows Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 358,360 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,341 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $32,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 141.4% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. 69.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.31. 117,629 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,149,937. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $68.39 and a 1 year high of $126.32. The company has a market cap of $89.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.31.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.60 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 53.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 52.55%.

SBUX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.72.

In related news, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 137,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $72.67 per share, with a total value of $9,992,125.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,534,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,419,569,208.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 72,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $68.85 per share, with a total value of $4,991,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,606,960 shares in the company, valued at $1,349,939,196. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

