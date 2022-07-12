B. Riley Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley cut their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for Meta Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 11th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now anticipates that the savings and loans company will post earnings per share of $1.13 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.30. The consensus estimate for Meta Financial Group’s current full-year earnings is $4.70 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Meta Financial Group’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.60 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.58 EPS.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.20). Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 26.84%. The firm had revenue of $193.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. Meta Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CASH. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Meta Financial Group from $72.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Raymond James downgraded shares of Meta Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $70.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th.

Shares of CASH stock opened at $40.58 on Tuesday. Meta Financial Group has a 1 year low of $36.02 and a 1 year high of $65.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,369 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 26,774 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in Meta Financial Group by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,716 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in Meta Financial Group by 10.5% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 4,063 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Meta Financial Group by 27.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,116 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. 80.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael Robert Kramer sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total transaction of $41,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,018. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brett L. Pharr purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,975,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Meta Financial Group’s payout ratio is 3.72%.

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts; term lending, asset-based lending, factoring, leasing, insurance premium financing, government guaranteed lending, and other commercial finance products; warehouse financing; healthcare receivables loans; and consumer credit products.

