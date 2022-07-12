Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.00- for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $215.00M-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $209.86 million. Axcelis Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:ACLS opened at $51.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 3.02. Axcelis Technologies has a 12-month low of $33.36 and a 12-month high of $83.74.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $203.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.12 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 16.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on ACLS shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $98.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Axcelis Technologies has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $75.75.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACLS. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Axcelis Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $215,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in Axcelis Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $243,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $264,000. Institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

About Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

