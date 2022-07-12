AT&T (NYSE:T) Downgraded by StockNews.com

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Barclays cut their target price on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

Shares of NYSE T traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.66. 23,262,513 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,258,078. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. AT&T has a 12-month low of $16.62 and a 12-month high of $21.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.51. The stock has a market cap of $147.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.29 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 10.64%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that AT&T will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. SWS Partners acquired a new position in AT&T during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

