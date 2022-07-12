AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Holdings Raised by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,341,251 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,983 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $102,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. 1900 Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the first quarter valued at $101,000. Bill Few Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of AT&T by 5.8% during the first quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 31,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 9.1% during the first quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 72,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 6,049 shares during the period. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 7.3% during the first quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

NYSE:T traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.82. 326,485 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,436,320. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.51. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.62 and a 12 month high of $21.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The business had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.84%.

T has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on AT&T from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Citigroup dropped their price target on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on AT&T from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.67.

AT&T Company Profile (Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.