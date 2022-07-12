Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases 425 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 34.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares comprises about 0.3% of Atlas Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Atlas Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GLD. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 33.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $161.32 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.34. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $160.68 and a 52 week high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.