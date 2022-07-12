ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Acquired by Sage Rhino Capital LLC

Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 381 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.91% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ASML. Argus began coverage on ASML in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $590.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on ASML from $975.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of ASML from €945.00 ($945.00) to €960.00 ($960.00) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of ASML from €767.00 ($767.00) to €630.00 ($630.00) in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $788.67.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $439.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.34. ASML Holding has a one year low of $412.67 and a one year high of $895.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $519.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $613.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.27.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $1.70. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. ASML had a net margin of 31.56% and a return on equity of 54.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 17.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $4.1903 per share. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.01468%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is 39.80%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

