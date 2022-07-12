Ares Protocol (ARES) Market Capitalization Achieves $768,037.88

Ares Protocol (ARES) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. Ares Protocol has a total market capitalization of $768,037.88 and approximately $1.00 million worth of Ares Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ares Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0033 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ares Protocol has traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.16 or 0.00120981 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005003 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001574 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002192 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00017271 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Ares Protocol Profile

Ares Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 231,179,222 coins. Ares Protocol’s official Twitter account is @AresProtocols

Ares Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ares Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ares Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ares Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

